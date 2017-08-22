Dodgers' Alex Wood: Planning to skip at least one start

Wood will skip one or two starts due to a recurrence of the sternum joint issue that has bothered him earlier this season, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Wood missed a start in early June due to the same issue, which was initially thought to be a shoulder injury but turned out to be minor. The same discomfort has returned, so the Dodgers won't take any chances with their 14-1 pitcher as they nurse a gigantic National League West lead. Expect a disabled list announcement shortly.