Dodgers' Alex Wood: Puts together quality start
Wood allowed two runs on six hits and one walk while striking out four across six innings Sunday. He didn't factor into the decision in a 4-3 win over the Nationals.
Wood is still searching for his first win on the year, despite a decent 3.72 ERA and 0.83 WHIP through five starts. He allowed three runs Sunday against the Nationals and was on the hook for the loss until the Dodgers responded with a three-run sixth inning. The 27-year-old left-hander is coming off season in which he went 16-3 with a 2.72 ERA, so he'll look to get back to his 2017 self in his next start, which figures to come Saturday against the Giants.
