Wood signed a one-year, $4 million contract with the Dodgers on Sunday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Wood spent an injury-plagued season with the Reds in 2019, posting a 5.80 ERA over seven starts as he dealt with a back injury. The southpaw will return to the Dodgers, where he recorded a 3.29 ERA with a 1.15 WHIP over three seasons with the team prior to 2019. The team may use caution with the 29-year-old after the setbacks he faced last year, but he should be ready to perform for spring training.

