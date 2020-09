Wood (shoulder) struck out two and hit a batter in a scoreless inning in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Diamondbacks.

Wood pitched in the eighth inning, and aside from hitting Tim Locastro with a pitch, it was a clean return to action for the 29-year-old southpaw. Wood will function in a relief role going forward, with the ability to make spot starts if necessary. He's not likely to make much of a fantasy impact working out of the bullpen.