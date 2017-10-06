Play

Dodgers' Alex Wood: Selected as NLDS Game 4 starter

Wood will start Game 4 of the NLDS against the Diamondbacks, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Barring a sweep of the Diamondbacks, Wood -- who posted a 2.72 ERA during the regular season -- will take the mound Tuesday in Arizona for a pivotal Game 4. The 26-year-old faced the Diamondbacks four times this season (three starts and one relief appearance), allowing six runs over 21 innings (2.57 ERA).

