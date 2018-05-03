Dodgers' Alex Wood: Set to start Thursday
Wood will start Thursday against the Diamondbacks, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
It turns out Wood will make his next start on regular rest after some speculation that he might be pushed back to start against the Padres over the weekend. With Wood set to start Thursday's series finale in Arizona, Walker Buehler, Kenta Maeda and Rich Hill (finger) are lined up to start the team's three-game series against the Padres over the weekend. The 27-year-old will carry a 4.11 ERA into Thursday's matchup, which will pit him against Patrick Corbin.
