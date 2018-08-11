Dodgers' Alex Wood: Set to start Tuesday

Wood (hamstring) will be activated off the disabled list to start Tuesday's game against San Francisco, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Wood will spend the minimum 10 days on the disabled list as he dealt with left adductor tendinitis. The 27-year-old had a 2.48 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and .613 opponent OPS in his last nine starts prior to landing on the disabled list.