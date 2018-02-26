Dodgers' Alex Wood: Shaky in first spring start
Wood (ankle) allowed two runs on one hit and two walks while striking out one batter in one inning Monday against the Rangers.
Most importantly, Wood was able to get through his Cactus League debut without a hitch after being limited early on in camp with an ankle injury. Barring any setbacks throughout the rest of spring training, the 27-year-old southpaw should slot into the middle of the Dodgers' rotation to open the season. Wood, who went 16-3 with a 2.72 ERA and 151:38 K:BB across 152.1 innings in 2017, is likely in line for some regression this season, though he should still prove to be a valuable asset regardless.
