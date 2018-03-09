Dodgers' Alex Wood: Sharp in spring loss

Wood held the Indians to no runs on two hits over four innings Thursday. He struck out five in an eventual spring training loss.

Wood appears to have shaken off the rust after a pair of sub-par outings to begin the exhibition season. The southpaw has a rotation spot locked up after a dominant 2017 campaign (2.72 ERA and 8.9 K/9 over 152.1 innings), so his spring results shouldn't sway his fantasy value so long as he stays healthy. Wood is expected to slot third amongst the Dodgers' trio of dominant lefties to begin the regular season.