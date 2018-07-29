Dodgers' Alex Wood: Shuts down Braves for sixth straight win
Wood (7-5) picked up the win Saturday, giving up only one hit and four walks over 5.2 scoreless innings while striking out five in a 5-1 victory over the Braves.
The southpaw threw only 58 of 96 pitches for strikes, but Atlanta's hitters couldn't make any kind of solid contact on the pitches Wood did put in the zone. He hasn't lost a game since June 9, winning six straight decisions, and he'll carry a 3.68 ERA into his next outing Friday at home against the Astros.
