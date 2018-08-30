Dodgers' Alex Wood: Shuts out Rangers in win
Wood (8-6) fired seven shutout innings with five strikeouts against four hits and two walks en route to picking up the win Wednesday against the Rangers.
Wood was dominant, inducing 15 swinging strikes while scattering four singles across seven frames. The lefty wraps up August with a tidy 2.05 ERA over four starts in the month, and on the year now sports a 3.42 ERA to go along with 122:35 K:BB across 139.1 innings. Next up is the Mets at home Monday.
