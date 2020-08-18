Wood (shoulder) is expected to throw a three-inning simulated game Tuesday, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
Wood has been steadily increasing his throwing program while he recovers from shoulder inflammation that has kept him sidelined since the end of July. If his sim game goes well Tuesday, he could throw a bullpen session at the end of the week followed by a four-inning sim game after that. Given his schedule over the coming days, Wood could still be at least 10 days away from returning to the active roster.