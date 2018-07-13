Dodgers' Alex Wood: Slated for start Saturday

Wood will take Rich Hill's place in the rotation, as he's been confirmed as Saturday's starter against the Angels, Eric Stephen of TrueBlueLA.com reports.

It was initially thought that the 27-year-old left-hander would be held out of the rotation until after the All-Star break, but manager Dave Roberts has since decided to shift Rich Hill to a bullpen role, effectively opening up a spot for Wood. He's posted a decent 3.88 ERA and 1.15 WHIP with an 88:18 K:BB over 99.2 innings this season, although it's unclear what Wood's role will be in the second half.