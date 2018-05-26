Dodgers' Alex Wood: Slated to start Saturday

Wood (hamstring) is listed as the Dodgers' probable starter for Saturday's game against the Padres, Ryan Walton of TrueBlueLA.com reports.

A hamstring cramp resulted in Wood departing his last start May 20 against the Nationals after six innings, but the lefty was still credited with a second straight quality start and collected his first win of the season. More importantly, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts clarified after the game that Wood's removal was precautionary, and any follow-up examinations the southpaw may have required revealed that no injury was in play. As a result, Wood shouldn't face any limitations in his return to the bump and should make for a worthy activation in all formats while taking on a slumping Padres offense that has scored four total runs in its last three contests and owns a 26.1 percent team strikeout rate -- the third-worst mark in the majors -- entering Friday's action.