Dodgers' Alex Wood: Snags fourth win with quality start

Wood (4-5) allowed three runs on seven hits and struck out six through seven innings in a win Wednesday over the Cubs.

Things looked rough after Willson Contreras blasted a two-run home run off Wood in the first inning, but he calmed down and was utterly nasty over the next six frames. His knuckle-curve was the money pitch, as it induced six whiffs on just 31 offerings. Wood now has quality starts in consecutive outings after failing to record one in his previous four starts. He'll look to keep the hot streak rolling Monday against the Pirates.