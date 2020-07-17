Wood unofficially threw 89 pitches across six innings in an intrasquad game Wednesday, allowing two runs on five hits and one walk while striking out eight, per Alanna Rizzo of Spectrum SportsNet LA.

Wood is lined up to be the the Dodgers' fourth starter this season, and judging by Wednesday's outing, he's stretched out enough to take on a normal workload from the outset of the campaign. The southpaw is looking to bounce back after an injury-filled 2019 campaign during which he was limited to only seven appearances.