Dodgers' Alex Wood: Spring debut coming Sunday
Wood is scheduled to start Sunday's Cactus League game against the Giants, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Wood's main goal this spring might be just be to get through the exhibition slate unscathed. As a member of the Reds last season, Wood experienced back stiffness in early March and struggled to move past the issue, with his regular-season debut for Cincinnati not coming until late July. The injury cropped up again in September, but the Dodgers were apparently confident enough with the lefty's health to bring him back in free agency on a one-year, $4 million deal. Wood was a mainstay in the Dodgers' rotation from 2016 through 2018 and submitted a 3.29 ERA over that stretch, but he'll be forced to compete for a starting role coming off his down year in Cincinnati. If Wood is unable to crack the Opening Day rotation, he'll likely move into a long-relief role.
