Dodgers' Alex Wood: Start pushed back to Saturday

Wood (hamstring) will make his next start Saturday against the Giants, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Wood lasted just 4.2 innings in his previous start due to hamstring an abductor discomfort, so the Dodgers will give him an extra day of rest before his next start. Thanks to an off day Thursday, the Dodgers can simply push Ross Stripling up a day to pitch Friday on regular rest. The extra rest will hopefully allow Wood to get back on track, as the southpaw has allowed a brutal 15 runs (13 earned) across his past three starts (12 innings).