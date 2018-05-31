Dodgers' Alex Wood: Start pushed to Sunday

Wood will make his next start Sunday against the Rockies, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

With Kenta Maeda (hip) landing on the disabled list, the Dodgers opted to push Wood's start back to Sunday and go with a bullpen day for Friday's series opener in Colorado. The decision to push the lefty back was made in part due to health concerns, per DiGiovanna, as the leg cramps that have bothered him this season have lingered. Despite the reshuffling, Wood, who owns a 3.75 ERA across 11 starts this season, will still be forced to face a difficult Rockies lineup in hitter-friendly Coors Field.