Dodgers' Alex Wood: Start pushed to Sunday
Wood will make his next start Sunday against the Rockies, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.
With Kenta Maeda (hip) landing on the disabled list, the Dodgers opted to push Wood's start back to Sunday and go with a bullpen day for Friday's series opener in Colorado. The decision to push the lefty back was made in part due to health concerns, per DiGiovanna, as the leg cramps that have bothered him this season have lingered. Despite the reshuffling, Wood, who owns a 3.75 ERA across 11 starts this season, will still be forced to face a difficult Rockies lineup in hitter-friendly Coors Field.
More News
-
Dodgers' Alex Wood: Hit hard by Padres on Saturday•
-
Dodgers' Alex Wood: Slated to start Saturday•
-
Dodgers' Alex Wood: Avoids serious injury•
-
Dodgers' Alex Wood: Leaves game with apparent injury•
-
Dodgers' Alex Wood: Suffers tough-luck loss versus Marlins•
-
Dodgers' Alex Wood: Gives up one run in no-decision•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Hitting Category Fixes
Struggling to dig yourself out of an early season hole in a category? Heath Cummings has a...
-
Waivers: A SP for every league
There are plenty of pitchers worth adding on the wire, and Chris Towers gives you the latest...
-
10 eye-opening prospect performances
Chris Towers dives into the minor-league leaders to find what Fantasy players need to know...
-
Waivers: Snag Duffy, Nimmo
We've talked a lot about Brandon Nimmo and Danny Duffy the past week, but this may be your...
-
Podcast: Need some pitching?
Do you have Bieber fever or need some saves? Check out this episode of the Fantasy Baseball...
-
Still waiting on six breakouts?
Heath Cummings looks at the breakouts from the beginning of the year who still haven't done...