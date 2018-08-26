Dodgers' Alex Wood: Start pushed to Wednesday

Wood will make his next scheduled start Wednesday against the Rangers, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Wood was originally scheduled to take the mound Sunday against the Padres, but Hyun-Jin Ryu will slide up to start in his place. There has been no word of any injury at this point, so it sounds like the Dodgers are simply affording the southpaw, who recently returned from a hamstring injury, some extra rest before his next start. He owns a 3.60 ERA and 1.19 WHIP through 132.1 innings this season.