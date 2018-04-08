Dodgers' Alex Wood: Start pushed to Wednesday

Wood (illness) will make his next start Wednesday against the Athletics, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Wood was originally scheduled to take the mound Tuesday, but after not feeling well enough to throw his bullpen session Sunday, the team has decided to simply bump him back another day. Hyun-Jin Ryu will shift up a day and toe the rubber on Tuesday against the A's.

