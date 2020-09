Wood will start what appears to be a bullpen game Friday against the Rockies, Eric Stephen of SBNation.com reports.

Wood is a starter by trade, though he's filled that role in just one of his six appearances so far this season. He's pitched out of the bullpen in all five of his outings since returning from a shoulder injury at the start of September and hasn't recorded more than four outs in any of them, so it would be a surprise to see him throw more than two innings in this one.