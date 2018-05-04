Dodgers' Alex Wood: Strikes out eight
Wood allowed one earned run on four hits while walking two and striking out eight across five innings Thursday against the Diamondbacks. He did not factor into the decision.
Wood posted a season-best eight strikeouts but was unable to pitch deep into the game, needing 96 pitches to complete his five innings of work. He has steadily lowered his ERA to 3.83 over his past five starts, and it now falls more in line with his impressive 38:5 K/BB and .45 HR/9. The Dodgers weakened lineup combined with Woods' struggles with efficiency have hurt his win potential, but he has otherwise had very good in 40 innings of work this season.
