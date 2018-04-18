Dodgers' Alex Wood: Strong in no-decision
Wood gave up a run (none earned) on two hits and a walk while striking out seven over 5.1 innings Tuesday. He did not factor into the decision in an extra-inning win over the Padres.
Wood was shelled in his previous start, so Tuesday's outing should help ease his owners' thoughts, even though he didn't end up with the victory. The southpaw was aggresive against a light-hitting Padres squad, throwing first-pitch strikes to 15 of the 20 batters he faced, finishing with 50 strikes to just 27 balls at the end of his night. Wood will look to pick up his first win of the season in another favorable matchup against the Marlins on Monday.
