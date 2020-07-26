Wood (0-1) took the loss Saturday versus the Giants, allowing three runs on three hits and three walks while striking out four in three innings.

Wood needed 69 pitches to get through those three innings, making it a short debut in 2020 for the southpaw. The 29-year-old Wood had a 1-3 record and 5.80 ERA in seven starts with the Reds last season before signing a one-year contract to begin his second stint with the Dodgers. Wood is expected to take the mound Friday in Arizona for his second start.