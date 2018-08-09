Dodgers' Alex Wood: Successful sim game

Wood (hamstring) fired three innings in a simulated game Wednesday, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Wood came through with no issues, and he's set to throw a bullpen session in the coming days before the Dodgers determine whether he's ready to rejoin the big-league rotation. The southpaw is eligible to return from the disabled list Aug. 14.

