Dodgers' Alex Wood: Successful sim game
Wood (hamstring) fired three innings in a simulated game Wednesday, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.
Wood came through with no issues, and he's set to throw a bullpen session in the coming days before the Dodgers determine whether he's ready to rejoin the big-league rotation. The southpaw is eligible to return from the disabled list Aug. 14.
More News
-
Dodgers' Alex Wood: Pitches simulated game•
-
Dodgers' Alex Wood: Hits disabled list•
-
Dodgers' Alex Wood: Dealing with hamstring issue•
-
Dodgers' Alex Wood: Leaves game with trainer•
-
Dodgers' Alex Wood: Shuts down Braves for sixth straight win•
-
Dodgers' Alex Wood: Allows two runs in win over Brewers•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Severino dips
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: SPARPs shine on Tuesday
Looking at the top options on the waiver wire for the stretch run, Heath Cummings highights...
-
Updated rest-of-season top-200
With an eye on the final two months of the season, Scott White updates his top-200 rankings...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
The Astros' stars are dropping at just the wrong time, but which of those injuries could impact...
-
Still time for these 12 injured stars?
As we near the point where every injury of moderate severity has the potential to be a season-ender,...
-
Waivers: Lynn a win for Yanks?
Lance Lynn's first start with the Yankees was headline-grabbing, but did it move the needle...