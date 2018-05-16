Dodgers' Alex Wood: Suffers tough-luck loss versus Marlins
Wood (0-4) allowed two runs (one earned) on nine hits with no walks and five strikeouts while taking the loss Tuesday against the Marlins.
Wood dealt with baserunners on a consistent basis, but he got ahead on 17 of 25 batters and induced 10 groundball outs to help his cause. He was only scored upon via an error in the first inning and a sacrifice fly in the fourth. Unfortunately, Wood received little run support yet again and is still in search of his first victory. The search is scheduled to continue Sunday against the Nationals.
