Wood gave up three runs on five hits and struck out a pair over two innings in a no-decision versus the Rockies on Friday.

Wood wasn't expected to pitch deep into what was a bullpen game for the Dodgers. He did fine in the first inning, but got tagged for a three-run homer by Josh Fuentes in the second. The 29-year-old Wood now has a 6.10 ERA, 1.74 WHIP and 13 strikeouts across 10.1 innings this season. He'll likely remain in a relief role going forward.