Dodgers' Alex Wood: Takes first loss against Braves
Wood (11-1) served up nine runs (seven earned) on nine hits and four walks with four strikeouts over just 4.2 innings in his first loss Friday night against Atlanta.
Finally, Wood is human. Not only was this his first loss of the season, but it was the first time he failed to complete the fifth inning since April 21 against Arizona, when he was making a spot start and wasn't stretched out. Wood was bound to stumble eventually, but his consistency this season has been impressive. Despite the disaster, Wood's ERA still sits at a pristine 2.17.
