Dodgers' Alex Wood: Takes loss in Saturday's nightcap

Wood (0-3) took the loss in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Giants, allowing four runs on six hits and a walk over six innings while striking out four.

The left-hander got staked to a 2-0 lead before he even took the mound but couldn't make it stick, fading late after holding the Giants at bay for four innings. Wood's 30:3 K:BB in 35 innings remains very strong despite a superficially mediocre 4.11 ERA, and he'll keep looking for his first win of the season Thursday in Arizona.