Dodgers' Alex Wood: Takes tough loss to Diamondbacks

Wood (0-1) allowed three runs on six hits and struck out five through six innings but took the loss Wednesday against Arizona.

Wood was doubled to death, as four of the six hits he allowed were doubles. That allowed the Diamondbacks to manufacture runs despite the fact that Wood was tight with his control, as he didn't walk a batter and threw 62 strikes in just 89 pitches. Wood has been solid thus far in 2018, with a 1.93 ERA and 10 strikeouts without a single walk issued, but the Dodgers offense hasn't been able to support him yet.