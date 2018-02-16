Dodgers' Alex Wood: Throws off bullpen mound

Wood (ankle) was able to throw off the bullpen mound following his X-rays Friday, Alanna Rizzo of SportsNetLA reports.

Wood tweaked the ankle prior to Thursday's bullpen session and although he wasn't expected to receive any work after going in for X-rays, the southpaw claimed that he could've tossed a regular bullpen without any problems. This is clearly a good sign moving forward, even though results of the tests have yet to be revealed. Nonetheless, the Dodgers are likely to take it easy with Wood over the next few days.