Dodgers' Alex Wood: To make spring training debut Monday

Wood (ankle) is scheduled to start Monday's Cactus League game against the Rangers, Eric Stephen of TrueBlueLA.com reports.

Wood has been hobbled by an ankle injury during spring camp but was able to ramp up his activity recently and is set to make his Cactus League debut. Assuming a clean slate of health entering the season, Wood will look to follow up his incredibly strong 2017 campaign with similar results. He's likely in line for some statistical regression, but Wood should prove to be a useful asset in nearly all fantasy formats.