Dodgers' Alex Wood: To make spring training debut Monday
Wood (ankle) is scheduled to start Monday's Cactus League game against the Rangers, Eric Stephen of TrueBlueLA.com reports.
Wood has been hobbled by an ankle injury during spring camp but was able to ramp up his activity recently and is set to make his Cactus League debut. Assuming a clean slate of health entering the season, Wood will look to follow up his incredibly strong 2017 campaign with similar results. He's likely in line for some statistical regression, but Wood should prove to be a useful asset in nearly all fantasy formats.
More News
-
Dodgers' Alex Wood: Will pitch exclusively from stretch•
-
Dodgers' Alex Wood: Tosses successful bullpen Saturday•
-
Dodgers' Alex Wood: To throw light bullpen session•
-
Dodgers' Alex Wood: Participates in fielding drills•
-
Dodgers' Alex Wood: Dealing with inflammation•
-
Dodgers' Alex Wood: Throws off bullpen mound•
-
Top 30 position battles this spring
Could David Dahl crack the Rockies lineup? Is Blake Parker the Angels closer? Where the heck...
-
10-team H2H points mock
Heath Cummings discusses his ace-heavy approach in smaller leagues.
-
2018 Fantasy baseball: Best breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
How early is too early for Acuna?
Scott White considers the reward and risk of drafting the most hyped rookie since Kris Bry...
-
Roto Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...
-
Roto Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...