Dodgers' Alex Wood: To throw light bullpen session

Contrary to a previous report, Wood (ankle) will throw a light bullpen session Saturday, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

He was not on the Dodgers' printed schedule of who would throw bullpen sessions that day, but manager Dave Roberts said Wood will in fact throw a light session in addition to taking part in pitchers' fielding practice drills. Despite spraining his ankle earlier this week, Wood appears to be on track to get into game action shortly after Cactus League play begins.