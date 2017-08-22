Dodgers' Alex Wood: Tosses quality start in no-decision Monday

Wood allowed three runs on five hits with no walks and five strikeotus across six innings in Monday's no-decision against the Pirates.

Wood allowed a trio of solo home runs over the second and third innings, but he allowed just a pair of singles during the rest of his time on the mound. The Dodgers offense waited until the seventh inning to get on the board, costing the lefty a shot at a victory, but he still tossed his fourth consecutive quality start. Wood's minuscule ERA actually rose to 2.41 during this respectable outing, and he will look for his 15th win when he takes the ball against the Brewers on Saturday.