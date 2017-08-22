Dodgers' Alex Wood: Tosses quality start in no-decision Monday
Wood allowed three runs on five hits with no walks and five strikeotus across six innings in Monday's no-decision against the Pirates.
Wood allowed a trio of solo home runs over the second and third innings, but he allowed just a pair of singles during the rest of his time on the mound. The Dodgers offense waited until the seventh inning to get on the board, costing the lefty a shot at a victory, but he still tossed his fourth consecutive quality start. Wood's minuscule ERA actually rose to 2.41 during this respectable outing, and he will look for his 15th win when he takes the ball against the Brewers on Saturday.
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...
Prospects: Acuna best of what's left
Are there any potential call-ups still worth stashing in 2017? Maybe not, but Scott White looks...
Waivers: Hoskins quickly pays off
After a slow start, Rhys Hoskins is performing exactly as hoped, according to Scott White....