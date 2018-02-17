Dodgers' Alex Wood: Tosses successful bullpen Saturday

Wood (ankle) threw a 28-pitch bullpen session Saturday, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Wood is expected to toss a more extensive bullpen Monday before progressing to facing live hitters Wednesday. At this point, he still appears to be on track to get into game action shortly after spring games begin despite tweaking his ankle earlier in the week.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories