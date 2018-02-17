Dodgers' Alex Wood: Tosses successful bullpen Saturday
Wood (ankle) threw a 28-pitch bullpen session Saturday, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
Wood is expected to toss a more extensive bullpen Monday before progressing to facing live hitters Wednesday. At this point, he still appears to be on track to get into game action shortly after spring games begin despite tweaking his ankle earlier in the week.
More News
-
Fantasy baseball: Top 2018 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Starting Pitcher Regression Candidates
Heath Cummings explains the signs he's looking for when he puts together his 2018 starting...
-
Podcast: Wait on catcher?
Reviewing average draft position and offering different catcher strategies in our first position...
-
12-team AL-only Auction
League-specific auctions become really interesting with all of the unsigned free agents remaining....
-
2018 Fantasy baseball: Top breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Stop paying the position premium
Chris Towers is done paying extra for middle infield position scarcity. Here's why.