Dodgers' Alex Wood: Tweaks ankle Thursday

Wood did not throw his scheduled bullpen Thursday after tweaking his ankle during warmups, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Registerq reports.

Luckily the issue doesn't appear to be anything overly serious, and the Dodgers are likely just being precautious with the 27-year-old lefty, who is now expected to throw his bullpen Friday instead. Wood will slot into the middle of the Dodgers' rotation this season after going 16-3 with a 2.71 ERA and 1.06 WHIP across 152.1 innings in 2017.