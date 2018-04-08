Dodgers' Alex Wood: Will start Tuesday

Wood will have his next start against the Athletics on Tuesday, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

The Dodgers have Monday and Thursday off and are bumping Wood's start up a day while shifting Kenta Maeda to the bullpen for the week. The 27-year-old Wood has started the season well with a 1.93 ERA and 0.50 WHIP over 14 innings, recording 10 strikeouts.

