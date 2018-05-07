Dodgers' Alex Wood: Will start Wednesday vs. Arizona

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts confirmed that Wood (hamstring) will be ready to make next scheduled start Wednesday against the Diamondbacks, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Thanks to an open date in the Dodgers' schedule Monday, Wood will be afforded an additional day of rest in between starts, which will provide sufficient time for him to overcome the hamstring cramps he experienced during his last outing Thursday, also against Arizona. Despite the cramping issue, Wood pitched effectively during the start, delivering five innings of one-run ball and striking out eight in a no-decision.