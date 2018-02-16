Dodgers' Alex Wood: Will undergo X-rays Friday
Wood will receive X-rays after tweaking his ankle Thursday, MLB.com's Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
Wood sustained the ankle sprain while exercising prior to his scheduled bullpen session Thursday. As with any minor injury in February, the club is taking a cautious approach, as Wood will not return for a bullpen Friday either. There will be an update on his status once the results of his X-rays are released.
