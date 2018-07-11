Dodgers' Alex Wood: Won't start until after ASB
Walker Buehler (hip) will take Wood's scheduled start Friday against the Angels, with the latter being available out of the bullpen until the All-Star break, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.
Buehler's return creates a logjam in the Dodgers' rotation, and Wood will be the odd man out for the time being. The 27-year-old owns a 3.88 ERA through 18 starts, but he has been better of late, posting a 2.64 ERA over his last five outings. Wood has been used as a reliever in the past, but his performance doesn't warrant a full-time demotion to the bullpen. The club should provide a more concrete plan as we near the All-Star Game, but a six-man rotation seems like the probable outcome for the start of the second half.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: Bregman's Breakout
We’re looking at Alex Bregman’s power surge, Wil Myers’ impressive run and Stephen Piscotty's...
-
Five hitter upgrades to make
Looking to make a splash? The All-Star break is the right time to do it. Chris Towers has five...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Posey falling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Seems like more high-profile players are coming off the DL than going on as we approach the...
-
Predicting 2019's first two rounds
The All-Star break approaches, making now a perfect time to reflect and project. Scott White...
-
Waivers: Hamilton, Duffy top five
Billy Hamilton got off to a rough start to the season, but he's been running non-stop late...