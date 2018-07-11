Dodgers' Alex Wood: Won't start until after ASB

Walker Buehler (hip) will take Wood's scheduled start Friday against the Angels, with the latter being available out of the bullpen until the All-Star break, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Buehler's return creates a logjam in the Dodgers' rotation, and Wood will be the odd man out for the time being. The 27-year-old owns a 3.88 ERA through 18 starts, but he has been better of late, posting a 2.64 ERA over his last five outings. Wood has been used as a reliever in the past, but his performance doesn't warrant a full-time demotion to the bullpen. The club should provide a more concrete plan as we near the All-Star Game, but a six-man rotation seems like the probable outcome for the start of the second half.