Wood is resting his left arm and allowing his shoulder inflammation to subside, thus he has not yet returned to baseball activities, Alanna Rizzo of Spectrum SportsNet LA reports.

Wood was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday, and the Dodgers have opted to allow the southpaw time to heal before pushing him to ramp up again. Per Michael J. Duarte of NBC LA, Wood will not pick up a baseball for a week, so a minimum stay on the IL appears to be a longshot. With Wood out of the rotation for the time being, Dustin May figures to continue filling in as a starter.