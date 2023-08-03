Rosario went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 10-1 win over the Athletics.

Rosario has gone 5-for-13 (.385) over four games since he joined the Dodgers in a trade from Cleveland. He made his second straight start at second base in the contest, and his three starts as a Dodger have all come against southpaws. It appears the team prefers to keep Miguel Rojas at shortstop, leaving Rosario to compete for time at second base primarily with Chris Taylor and Enrique Hernandez. Rosario has a .269/.310/.379 slash line with four homers, 43 RBI, 53 runs scored and nine stolen bases through 98 contests this season.