Rosario is out of the lineup for Monday's afternoon game against the Padres.

Rosario went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Sunday's 8-2 victory over San Diego and started each of Los Angeles' first six games in August, going 5-for-22 with two homers, eight RBI, three runs and one stolen base over that span. He's logged time at both second base and shortstop since coming over from Cleveland in a July 26 trade but will begin Monday on the bench against Padres righty Seth Lugo. The Dodgers are starting Mookie Betts at second and Miguel Rojas at shortstop in the finale of the four-game series.