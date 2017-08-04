Dodgers' Andre Ethier: Nears rehab assignment

Ethier (back) is set to head out on a rehab assignment within the next few days, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Ethier has been slowly progressing from a herniated disk that continues to rob him of seeing the field in 2017. Although the outfielder will likely need a lengthy rehab assignment, he is still projected to return to the Dodgers right around the end of August. A clear timetable should come into focus once Ethier begins to play regularly at the minor-league level.