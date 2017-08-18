Dodgers' Andre Ethier: Rehab moves to Tulsa on Friday
Ethier (back) will head to Double-A Tulsa to continue his rehab assignment Friday, Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register reports.
Ethier has spent the last week with High-A Rancho Cucamongo, playing in three games of rehab while facing live pitching for the first time since spring training. During those contests, the outfielder went 2-for-8 with one RBI and a walk, and is expected to start appearing in back-to-back days in the near future. The plan remains for Ethier to stay the maximum 20 days on his rehab assignment, which puts his return right around the beginning of September.
