Dodgers' Andre Ethier: Takes batting practice

Ethier (back) will take on-field batting practice Friday, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

This would seem to indicate that Ethier, who has been sidelined since spring training due to the back injury, is close to heading out for rehab games. Given Ethier's situation, it seems like a near certainty that he will spend the maximum 20 days on a rehab assignment before possibly returning when rosters expand in September. He will likely serve in a bench role upon his return.