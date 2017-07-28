Dodgers' Andre Ethier: Takes batting practice
Ethier (back) will take on-field batting practice Friday, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.
This would seem to indicate that Ethier, who has been sidelined since spring training due to the back injury, is close to heading out for rehab games. Given Ethier's situation, it seems like a near certainty that he will spend the maximum 20 days on a rehab assignment before possibly returning when rosters expand in September. He will likely serve in a bench role upon his return.
More News
-
Dodgers' Andre Ethier: Could be out until September•
-
Dodgers' Andre Ethier: Likely out until second half•
-
Dodgers' Andre Ethier: Heads to 60-day DL•
-
Dodgers' Andre Ethier: Potential return date pushed to June•
-
Dodgers' Andre Ethier: Not yet ready for baseball activities•
-
Dodgers' Andre Ethier: Still not cleared for baseball activity•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
The entire Phillies lineup has sleeper appeal in Fantasy Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6), and look...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 18
Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6) offers more usable two-start pitchers than most weeks, so Scott White...
-
Podcast: Fantasy Feud, Week 18
We're looking ahead to Week 18 but only after playing Fantasy Feud and discussing the trade...
-
Waivers: Schwarber heating up
Coming up on the biggest trade weekend of the season, Chris Towers identifies some players...
-
Players who could win, lose at deadline
Not every rumor comes to fruition, of course, but based on what we're hearing, here are the...
-
Waivers: Zimmer, Lewis deserve more love
With the arrival of Yoan Moncada and Rafael Devers, other notable rookies have slipped through...