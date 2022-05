Jackson is being considered to serve as a sixth starter for the Dodgers, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

The Dodgers are contemplating using a six-man rotation in May since the team plays 31 games in 30 days, and Jackson is one of several candidates to fill a starting role. The right-hander has made four starts at Triple-A Oklahoma City this year and has posted a 3.65 ERA and 1.49 WHIP in 12.1 innings.