The Dodgers reinstated Heaney (shoulder) from the 15-day injured list ahead of his scheduled start Wednesday against the Nationals.

Heaney will get a soft landing spot in his return from the IL, taking on a 34-65 Nationals squad in the friendly confines of Dodger Stadium. The southpaw is coming off his second IL stint of the season on account of a left shoulder issue, and he could be limited to around 75 pitches Wednesday after building up to five innings in his most recent rehab start July 21 in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League. According to Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic, manager Dave Roberts said Tuesday that the Dodgers will go with a five-man rotation following Heaney's return from the IL, so Mitch White was moved to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Wednesday after he had previously been serving as Los Angeles' No. 5 starter.