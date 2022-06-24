Heaney was placed on the 15-day injured list with left shoulder inflammation Friday.
Heaney was scheduled to start Saturday's game against Atlanta but is still dealing with a left shoulder injury that will force him back to the injured list. He missed two months during his first IL stint of the season, but it's not yet clear how long he'll be sidelined during his current absence. The Dodgers haven't announced who will take Heaney's place in the rotation, but Mitch White is a potential option since he last pitched at Triple-A Oklahoma City last Saturday.